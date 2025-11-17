A NEW charity walk in Cornwall, held at a tourist attraction in the county, has raised more than £1,300.
For the first time, Cornwall was one of the locations for the nationwide Walk for Wellbeing which supports the charity, Hospitality Action.
Across the country, the Walk for Wellbeing was undertaken by more than 1,400 people, principally from the hospitality sector, and a total of more than £165,000 was raised.
The first Walk for Wellbeing in Cornwall took place at the Lost Gardens of Heligan, near Mevagissey.
Louise Eade, head of hospitality at the tourist attraction, said: “It was wonderful to host the first-ever Walk for Wellbeing in Cornwall.
“The day was filled with smiles, energy and community spirit as we came together to support Hospitality Action. We’re so proud to have raised £1,346 in our first year – a fantastic start for Cornwall and a true reflection of the passion and commitment within our local hospitality community.”
The Walk for Wellbeing has now raised more than half-a-million pounds since its launch in 2020, with the money being used to fund mental health and wellbeing support for individuals and families across the hospitality sector.
In the past year, funds from the initiative have helped people with clearing priority debts and preventing homelessness, as well as paying for mental health support.
This year’s event saw Cornwall, Edinburgh, Newcastle and York join the Walk for Wellbeing network which also includes Bath, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool, London and Manchester.
Participants gathered to take part in 20km hosted walks in locations including city streets, scenic parks and waterfronts, which not only offered an enjoyable challenge but also created a sense of community and togetherness, highlighting the importance of mental health and wellbeing in the hospitality industry. In addition, hundreds of people also chose to individually “Walk It Your Way”.
