PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Vehicle licensing applications
Timber Land Saltash Limited of 21 Sisna Park, Plymouth, have applied to change an existing goods vehicle licence. It is seeking to add an operating centre to keep one goods vehicle and no trailers at a location in Saltash.
It is based at 1 Unit 1A Forge Lane, Moorland Trading Estate, Saltash, Cornwall PL12 6LX.
As part of the present requirements for the licensing of locating and operation of goods vehicles, businesses seeking to obtain or amend a licence are required to advertise their proposals in a local newspaper in order that residents can be informed and make representations in respect of it.
In this instance, owners or occupiers of land, including buildings near the operating centre who believe that there will be an impact on their enjoyment and use of the land are asked to make representations to the Traffic Commissioner within 21 days of October 22.
Further details on this application and how to respond can be found on the Public Notice Portal.
Road closures
FOWEY: The A3082 between Polmear Hill and Four Turnings Roundabout, Polmear Hill, Fowey is set to be closed between 7pm and 6am on the dates of November 18 until November 19.
The closure is in place in order to undertake principal road maintenance and gully emptying works.
LOSTWITHIEL: Tanhouse Road in Lostwithiel is set to be closed during the daytimes between November 17 and 19 between 9.30am and 4pm on those days in order for reinforcement works to be undertaken.
LOSTWITHIEL: Tanhouse Road will be subject to a further one-day road closure on November 21 between 9.30am and 3.30pm for gully sucking works.
MILLBROOK: Maker Lane will be closed between November 3, 2025 and November 4 between 9.30am and 3.30pm for pole works.
- Keep up to date with the latest planning applications and other statutory notices (such as alcohol licensing and probates) that affect where you live by visiting our online Public Notice Portal – be the first to know by visiting www.publicnoticeportal.uk/cornish-times-series
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.