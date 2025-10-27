Libraries across Cornwall will be taking part in a book amnesty in November and are asking people to bring back any books they may have forgotten to return.
Cornwall’s libraries do not fine borrowers for late returns and books issued by the Cornwall Library Service can be returned to any library in the Duchy.
Councillor Sarah Preece, cabinet member with responsibility for libraries and culture at Cornwall Council, said: “The amnesty is our way of reminding everyone that the library doors are always open, and no matter how overdue a book might be, we’ll be glad to see it and so will others who may like to borrow it. It’s also a good chance to tell those who may not be aware that Cornwall libraries are fine-free all year round.
“We know some people might feel embarrassed about returning books they’ve had for a long time but there’s really no need to worry. Our message is simple: No fines. No fuss. Just please bring your books back.”
Paul Evered, library service delivery manager at Cornwall Council, said: “Cornwall libraries are warm, welcoming spaces and no one should be worried about returning overdue books.
“Whether your book has been at home for a few weeks, months, or even years, it’s never too late. Just pop it back this November and, while you are there, see what your local library has to offer.”
Cornwall has 28 libraries and a mobile library service. Twenty-four libraries are run in partnership with town and parish councils, a community group and a social enterprise. Cornwall Council has retained four libraries and runs the mobile library service.
