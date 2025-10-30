A CORNWALL man is due to appear in court accused of preventing the lawful burial of a dead body and fraud.
Jack Weekes, 31, of St Johns Road, Millbrook, is set to appear before Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 31, to face two charges related to the failure to bury a body.
Mr Weekes is alleged to have prevented ‘the lawful and decent burial of a dead body between October 16 and December 4, 2023 at Millbrook, Cornwall.’
In addition to that, he is further charged with ‘Fraud by false representation, under the Fraud Act 2006 - between October 11 and December 5, 2023, at Millbrook, Cornwall, committed fraud in that he dishonestly made a false representation, namely providing funeral services, intending to make a gain, namely, for himself and used the money received to facilitate the funeral services for personal use wholly unconnected with the funeral services.’
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police added: “An investigation was launched after police received a report in March 2024.
“During enquiries, officers attended a former funeral directors’ premises in the village of Millbrook, Cornwall, on Thursday, March 28, 2024.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.