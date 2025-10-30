In addition to that, he is further charged with ‘Fraud by false representation, under the Fraud Act 2006 - between October 11 and December 5, 2023, at Millbrook, Cornwall, committed fraud in that he dishonestly made a false representation, namely providing funeral services, intending to make a gain, namely, for himself and used the money received to facilitate the funeral services for personal use wholly unconnected with the funeral services.’