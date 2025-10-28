Around this time of year, be it for Halloween or Bonfire Night, Cornish communities put on a show with some impressive displays. For those looking to get their firework fix, this list details some of the upcoming events planned across the county.
Bude
Bude RFC will be hosting a firework display on Friday, November 7.
Gates open at 6pm with the display set for 7.30pm. The event also features a barbecue and bar.
Callington
Callington Cricket Club is hosting its first ever fireworks display on Saturday, November 15.
The event is set to open from 4pm, with fireworks aiming to go off at 8.45pm. Fireworks are followed by live music in the cricket club house. Bar open from 4pm until late.
Carlyon Bay
Carlyon Bay Beach will be holding a breath-taking fireworks display at the Sparks Firework Festival on Saturday, November 8.
Watch the night sky illuminates with an array of stunning colour bursts, you'll be captivated by the magical display. We have some amazing LED dancers and Fire Dancers performing.
Chacewater
The annual fireworks night will be held on Wednesday, November 5 at the Millennium Green.
Gates will open at 5.30pm, with the bonfire being lit at 6.30pm and the fireworks at around 7pm (ish). It will be a fantastic display with lots of brand new fireworks.
The catering was upgraded last year and proved a great success, catering for larger numbers. BBQ and hot food will once again be available to buy.
Hayle
Enjoy a firework night with bouncy castles, bars, and barbecues at Hayle Cricket Club on Saturday, November 8.
Fireworks are expected between 7:45pm and 8:15pm, with doors opening at 6pm. Cash donations expected on arrival. Parking is limited; nearby car parks available.
Food and drinks outlets include Cove Cafe, Streetfood Van, Brewing Duck Coffee, Mr B’s Ice Cream and Pop Waffles.
Launceston
The town’s firework display takes place at Coronation Park on Saturday, November 1.
Display starts at 7pm: Tickets £5 for adults, under 16's free. Tickets available from Launceston Visitor Information Centre or on the gate.
Lanreath
A grand fireworks display will be held at Lanreath Village Hall on Saturday, November 1.
Starting at 7pm. All are welcome to this family event, with hot food and bar available on the night.
Family ticket (two adults, two children) £12, extra child £12, adult ticket £6 – no unaccompanied children allowed. Free parking, pay on the gate.
Liskeard
The Liskeard Lions bonfire and fireworks display takes place on Wednesday, November 5.
Gates at the rugby club open at 5pm and the display starts at 7pm. £5 per adult, and children under 16 are free. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Looe
Meadow Field will host the annual firework display at 7.30pm for families with young children on Saturday, November 8.
The fireworks are launched from the meadow field and Food and drink will be available.
Little ones can also meet Deano the Dolphin, Sparky the Sharky and enjoy Kids Funtime after the main display. Plus, there’s top cabaret performances!
Newquay
Newquay hosts one of Cornwall’s largest firework displays at the WAX Gym on Saturday, November 1.
This year’s extravaganza features a live performance by Blonk-182, an inflatable funfair, and plenty of food and drink stalls. The event starts at 6pm with the firework displaying commencing at 8pm.
Polgooth
The village’s fireworks spectacular takes place at the The Goffin, Trelowth Road on Sunday, November 2.
Gates open at 5.30pm, must purchase tickets in advance. Tickets are available at Polgooth Post Office, Polgooth Inn and Polgooth Village Salon. There will be a bonfire and refreshments.
Porthleven
Everyone’s invited to join Helston and Porthleven Young Farmers for their Annual Charity Bonfire and Fireworks Night on Thursday, November 6.
Taking place at Methleigh Farm, this family-friendly event promises an evening full of fireworks, BBQ food, and refreshments, all while supporting a great local cause.
BBQ and refreshments will be available from 7pm. Free entry, no tickets required.
St Austell
Get ready for a fantastic family night out as St Austell Cricket Club hosts its annual Firework Night on Friday, November 7.
Expect an evening packed with entertainment, including live music from CHAOS Radio, a BBQ, Dank Franks food van, chippy, brew box, sweet and light stores, and a merry-go-round for the kids. Gates open at 6pm.
St Buryan
St Buryan’s community fireworks return with gates at Community House on Friday, November 7 opening at 6pm, fireworks starting at 7pm.
Food is provided by The Friends of St Buryan School. Disabled parking available. Sparklers not allowed.
St Erme
Bonfire and fireworks night at the local Community Centre Field takes place on Saturday, November 8.
Gates open at 5pm. Hot food available (hot dogs, burgers, chips, jacket potatoes). Visitors encouraged to walk rather than drive.
St Ewe
St Ewe Village Hall will be welcoming a huge bonfire and fireworks on Saturday, November 1.
There will be a barbecue with Lobbs Farm Shop beefburgers and Trudgian Farm Shop sausages. Gates open at 6pm.
St Ives
The sky will be lit up with a spectacular fireworks display on Porthminster Beach on Wednesday, November 5.
Join the crowds from 5.30pm, with the fireworks starting at 7.pm. Expect a buzzing atmosphere filled with food stalls, hot drinks, and plenty of seaside sparkle.
The event is non-ticketed, with donations encouraged to help support future community displays.
Tregony
Clockhouse Players promise "the biggest and best professional fireworks display in the Roseland" on Saturday, November 1 at Tregony Sports Field.
Visitors can look forward to loud aerial fireworks, quieter sparkles, a bouncy castle, and Guy competition judging at 6pm before the display at 7pm.
Truro
WAX Events Co brings an incredible evening of football, food, drink, and fireworks on Saturday, November 8 at the Truro City Stadium.
After the final whistle of Truro City’s National League clash with Altrincham, the sky will light up with a massive fireworks display. Six bars will be open as well as five food outlets.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.