New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Noahs at Unit 2, Ceres, Lansdown Road, Bude; rated on October 8
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 1: The White Hart Hotel at White Hart Hotel, 10 Foundry Square, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on October 8
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 3: Alverton Kebab & Fried Chicken at Alverton Kebab And Fried Chicken, 8 Alverton Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on October 8