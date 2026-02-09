FRESH from a BRIT Award nomination for Best International Artist, acclaimed Irish singer-songwriter CMAT will headline the Eden Sessions on Wednesday, July 15.
Real name Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, CMAT has quickly become one of Ireland’s most distinctive voices. Her genre-blurring sound, mixing pop, country and indie, is paired with razor-sharp, emotionally candid songwriting, earning her widespread critical acclaim.
Her debut album, If My Wife New I’d Be Dead, won the Choice Music Prize for Album of the Year, while its follow-up, Crazymad, For Me, garnered a Mercury Prize nomination, cementing her status as one of the UK and Ireland’s most compelling contemporary artists.
CMAT’s rise has been marked by high-profile recognition, including two BRIT Awards nominations, an Ivor Novello nomination for Best Album, and a place on Forbes 30 Under 30, reflecting her growing influence across Europe.
She will bring her Euro-Country tour to the Eden Project, promising fans a set filled with raw emotion, wit and high-energy pop. Viral hits like Take a Sexy Picture of Me and I Wanna Be a Cowboy, Baby! showcase her ability to blend humour and intimacy, while her live performances – including a standout Glastonbury Pyramid Stage set – have earned her a reputation as a captivating festival act.
Simon Townsend, Eden Sessions director, said: “CMAT is an extraordinary songwriter and a captivating live performer. Her honesty, humour and originality resonate deeply with audiences, and we’re delighted to welcome her this summer.”
CMAT will close the 2026 Eden Sessions, marking the festival’s 25th anniversary and capping a line-up that also includes Wolf Alice, Snow Patrol, Becky Hill, Pixies, Bastille, Ben Howard, The Maccabees, Mika, and more.
Tickets for CMAT on 15 July cost £56 plus booking fee and include two-day access to Eden’s gardens and Biomes. Sales open to Inside Track pass-holders now, with general tickets available 10am Thursday, February 12 via www.edensessions.com.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.