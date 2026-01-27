The 2026 Young British Farming Awards is officially open for entries and nominations. Now in its third year, the award ceremony will once again take place at Cannon Hall Farm, home of the 2023 British Farming Awards Content Creator of the Year, on September 19.
The awards are dedicated to celebrating the next generation of British farmers and the remarkable contributions they are making to the industry. This year’s awards were launched at LAMMA 2026 by Kaleb Cooper and Tom Pemberton, who play a special role, with Tom Pemberton hosting the last two Young British Farming Awards ceremonies, and Kaleb launching his own award last year – The Kaleb Cooper New Entrant Award.
During the launch event, Kaleb said; “This is a great honour, to be involved with this but more importantly standing on this stage with you guys here. Hopefully it will be bigger and better than last year, and we’re going to keep growing this.
“Since I was on Clarkson’s Farm for the first time in series one, I made myself a goal, and that was to try and get as many young people into this industry as possible as I genuinely believe it’s the best job in the world.”
2026 Young British Farming Award categories:
- Junior Young Handler of the Year
- Senior Young Handler of the Year
- Kaleb Cooper New Entrant of the Year
- Young Farmers' Club of the year
- Young Farmers' Club Junior Member of the Year
- Young Farmers' Club Senior Member of the Year
- Young Fundraising Hero
- Junior Young Farm Worker of the Year
- Senior Young Farm Worker of the Year
- Young Farmer of the Future
- Young Innovator of the Year
- Farmers Guardian Young Farming Hero
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.