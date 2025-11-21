Government supporting MPs voted to remove protections for nature in Planning Bill last week.
Liberal Democrats and others in the House of Lords introduced vital protections for nature and wildlife in the most sensitive locations. But Ministers used their majority in the Commons to reject this, and with it have handed developers a trump card.
The UK remains one of the most nature depleted countries in the world, as habitats and species continue to decline.
The campaign to persuade MPs to keep the Lords’ amendment not only had the support of nature conservation charities like the Wildlife Trusts, but also civil engineers and development consultants.
The Bill will go back to the Lords, when it could of course be revised to again improve nature protection. However, Ministers have made clear they won't tolerate losing this battle.
However, I welcome the government’s announcement to abolish Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) – but not till 2028. They were introduced by the Conservatives in 2012, during the coalition government (though we objected we couldn’t stop it, as we got many of our measures through – taking the poorest out of tax, pension triple-lock, pupil premium etcetera).
PCCs have always been a waste of space and money. The £2-million each year wasted on the PCC in our area - and the £5-million under their direct control - should instead be used to support our overstretched frontline police.
Rather than waiting till 2028, Ministers should scrap PCCs immediately.
We had a poignant “Thomas the Tank Engine” moment at St Erth Station at the weekend. We said “goodbye” to the charming old Victorian age footbridge, and to welcome a modern, functional and hopefully future-proof bridge which we hope will last as long – the station constructed in 1852.
I joined Rail Minister, and Cornishman with distinctly cockney twang, Lord Peter Hendy, to baptise the bridge in customary Cornish driving rain and gale. We were joined by delighted GWR bigwigs and the ever affable and sensible Cllr Dan Rogerson on behalf of Cornwall Council. Many will remember Peter’s late father Cllr Jack Hendy, former and much-admired Mayor of St Just, back in the 1980s.
I’m a St Erth station regular, admire the staff and service there. I’ve observed this development with fascination. Workers have done a remarkable job. Long may the new bridge serve our communities.
Toni Carver (long-time owner and editor of the St Ives Times & Echo, who died suddenly last Friday, November 14) was an outstanding observer and reporter of life around the St Ives bay and a wider world.
He successfully managed to balance being both an integral, active and benign contributor to that life, whilst also faithfully, fearlessly and painstakingly reporting and recording the important facts and to ensure everyone had a voice. Strongly guided by an intense passion for fairness.
This is an enormous loss for our community. Heart-breaking for his family. Deeply saddened, my thoughts and sympathies are with Toni’s family at this very difficult time.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.