I HAVE had a productive time, tackling a range of community issues across Penwithick and Boscoppa.
Safety near Treverbyn School was a priority after concerns were raised about overhanging trees in the churchyard. Following a site visit, Cornwall Council’s environment steward arranged for the vegetation to be cut back, improving visibility and safety for pupils and parents.
At Trenarren View, parking frustrations continue, with one vehicle repeatedly causing obstruction. I advised residents to report the issue to the police, noting the limited powers available to the council on parking enforcement in such circumstances.
Concerns were also raised about the A391 shared-use path, where overgrown hedges have been reducing accessibility. Cornwall Highways confirmed that clearance works were scheduled for this month.
On planning matters, I reviewed asset management group papers regarding the proposed disposal of council-owned land at Carluddon Technology Park Phase 2, and monitored recent planning decisions, including the approval of a solar farm near Carland Cross.
The infrastructure funding statement for 2024/25 shows that more than £1-million in developer contributions has been passed to town and parish councils. I welcomed this as a practical boost for local projects that matter to residents.
In my council role, I co-ordinated Remembrance wreath arrangements and participated in the health and adult social care committee, advocating for improved rural ambulance cover and stronger community first responder models.
In addition, I met with Cornwall Council chief executive Kate Kennally, Paul Grant and Reform UK Cornwall Council group leader Cllr Paul Ashton to discuss accessibility within the council. A key outcome was a commitment to carry out access audits across all council-owned properties to identify and address accessibility failings.
I encourage residents to get in touch with concerns or ideas, I’m here to help and always happy to listen.
