Ten years ago, we were heading for a four to five degrees rise in temperatures by 2100. It is no exaggeration to say if that happened that is the end of civilisation as we know it. Thanks to the COP Paris Agreement and all that has ensued, we are now heading to a 2.8 degrees rise and possibly lower. This is far off the 1.5 degrees that’s needed to give only an even chance of avoiding catastrophic meltdown but it is still heading in the right direction.