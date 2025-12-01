Whilst in Looe after the budget, I talked to a young lady who was happy when I told her that her wages were likely to go up by 50p per hour, due to the rise in minimum wage. She said this extra money would allow her to spend a bit more locally. However, when I told her tax is going to take 20 per cent of this increase, as the budget did not see a rise in Tax thresholds, her excitement was short-lived.