Emily’s legacy has felt especially relevant during UK Parliament Week. Schools across the country are exploring how democracy works, and I have been connecting with schools locally, and those involved with Youth Parliament nationally. I’ve been struck by their confidence and curiosity, particularly the determination of girls to step forward and get involved. As a female MP, it is a legacy I am proud to continue. Since 1918, 694 women have been elected to the House of Commons. Today, a record 263 sit as MPs, still far from equality. Emily never held office, but she showed what leadership looks like. If we want more young people to imagine themselves as leaders, we must show them their voices matter.