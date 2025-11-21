SINCE the election, I’ve been honoured to meet so many brilliant businesses across South East Cornwall. Their hard work and innovation are setting the pace for the rest of the region.
This year’s Cornwall Tourism Awards reflected that, with many local businesses bringing home major wins. As we approach Small Business Saturday on December 6, it is a moment to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit that runs through our towns and villages by supporting local businesses.
Talland Bay Hotel won Gold for Restaurant of the Year, alongside recognition as one of Cornwall’s best small hotels and dog-friendly destinations. In Saltash, Kernock Cottages stood out for its commitment to quality and environmental responsibility, winning Gold for Dog Friendly Business of the Year and Silver for Regenerative Tourism. China Fleet Country Club earned Gold for Business Events Venue of the Year and Bronze for sustainability work. They recently held an event that Ministers and I were pleased to support, raising funds to continue the invaluable work they do supporting our armed forces and veteran community.
Restormal Kitchen, Lydcott Glamping, Railholiday, Tregoad Holiday Park, and Stargazy Bar and Grill added to the success across various categories. Trelay Holiday Park’s Hideaway Club also received national acclaim, being crowned Accommodation of the Year, beating 35,000 other entrants. These awards represent a fraction of the businesses that create jobs, boost our economy, and showcase the best of South East Cornwall to visitors year-round.
The Story of Emily, in Liskeard, won Gold for New Tourism Business of the Year, becoming one of the most exciting additions to our cultural landscape. The War Rooms Exhibition Design won Bronze at the International Design Awards, earning global recognition for a project grounded in local history. The exhibition tells the story of Emily Hobhouse, born in St Ive in 1860. She reshaped international understanding of human rights through her fearless exposure of Boer War concentration camps. Her advocacy for women and children continues to resonate. Next year marks the 200th anniversary of her death, with commemorations planned in Cornwall and South Africa; a fitting tribute to her global impact.
Emily’s legacy has felt especially relevant during UK Parliament Week. Schools across the country are exploring how democracy works, and I have been connecting with schools locally, and those involved with Youth Parliament nationally. I’ve been struck by their confidence and curiosity, particularly the determination of girls to step forward and get involved. As a female MP, it is a legacy I am proud to continue. Since 1918, 694 women have been elected to the House of Commons. Today, a record 263 sit as MPs, still far from equality. Emily never held office, but she showed what leadership looks like. If we want more young people to imagine themselves as leaders, we must show them their voices matter.
I’d like to end with a reminder that I’m inviting primary school children in South East Cornwall to enter my Christmas Card Competition, with the winning design sent to Ministers, MPs and organisations nationwide.
