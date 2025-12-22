I HAVE been busy representing our community’s interests over recent weeks. It is always a privilege to work on issues that matter most to you.
I attended the Luxulyan Parish Council meeting, where I engaged directly with parish councillors and residents on local matters. These gatherings are essential for ensuring your voices are heard at every level.
I was delighted to be interviewed on Radio Cornwall following my successful lobbying of Cornwall Council to lift the unnecessary 30mph speed limit on the new A391 link road. After persistent advocacy, the limit has finally been removed, improving safety and traffic flow for everyone who uses this vital route – a real win for our area.
I have also visited residents severely affected by recent flooding, listening to their experiences and working to secure the support and solutions they need. It is heartbreaking to see the impact, but I am determined to help them through this challenging time.
On a practical note, I cleared broken glass from the bus stop in Bugle to prevent any risk of injury to passengers or passers-by. Small actions like this can make a big difference to community safety.
I delivered leaflets for Reform UK candidate Heinz Glanville in the St Columb Minor and Colan Cornwall Council by-election. Heinz was successful and will campaign for affordable homes for local people, prioritising locals in housing allocations, and for regeneration of our town centres. In addition, he will hold the council to account on spending and tackling the £1.4-billion debt. These are values I fully share.
Finally, I spent time at Black Bearing Ranch with our councillor liaison officer, exploring opportunities for a grant to support tree planting. This initiative would enhance our local environment and provide lasting benefits for future generations.
Thank you for your continued support. I will keep you updated as we make further progress.
