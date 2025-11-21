WELL, it’s been an eventful couple of months for Reform UK locally! Within Cornwall Council, Reform has faced some internal changes recently, with five councillors choosing to form a separate group.
While that was disappointing, I’m pleased to say we now have a tighter, more focused team, committed to what really matters: holding the administration to account and pushing for the betterment of Cornwall.
Our new leadership team – Paul Ashton (St Austell Poltair and Mount Charles) and Roger Tarrant (Redruth North) – bring a wealth of experience in business and politics, and I have complete confidence that we are stronger than ever.
On Sunday, November 9, I was honoured to attend the St Austell Remembrance Parade alongside the mayor, fellow councillors and representatives from the armed forces, emergency services and many local groups. It was a moving occasion, and I was proud to lay a wreath on behalf of residents of St Austell Central and Gover.
I’m continuing to work on projects that matter locally – supporting planning applications that could bring good employment opportunities, collaborating on proposals for the new highways scheme, and ensuring St Austell is ready to benefit from funding opportunities like the High Street Rental Auction Fund. If you have ideas for ways in which we can improve our roads, please do get in touch so we have as many options to consider as possible before the proposal deadline.
Casework remains a priority too, from flooding near the Asda roundabout to supporting residents facing homelessness. If I can help with anything – whether personal or project-related – please get in touch at [email protected]
As always, it is my privilege to serve as your Cornwall councillor for St Austell Central and Gover, and I thank all those who’ve been in contact so far.
