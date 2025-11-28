FIREFIGHTERS carried out an unusual rescue after a ram became stranded above a sluice gate on a weir at Common Moor on Thursday morning (November 27).
An appliance from Liskeard was first on the scene at around 10.50am, where crews quickly confirmed the animal was stuck in a precarious position. A water rescue team and a line rescue team were requested, with additional support mobilised from Bodmin, St Austell and a wholetime officer.
Using water rescue throw lines, hose inflation poles and life jackets, firefighters were able to safely reach and recover the ram. Once the animal was secured, the incident was handed over to a local farmer.
All crews later returned to their stations after the successful rescue.
