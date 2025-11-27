THE chairman of a local branch of the Royal British Legion has spoken of his delight after tens of thousands of pounds was raised for the charity.
It comes as the final amount for the collections by volunteers at multiple locations across Bodmin has been revealed as being £18,073.40.
In the build up to the Remembrance weekend, individual volunteers and community groups of all ages did their bit to support the annual fundraising and commemoration event, with the proceeds going towards the Royal British Legion’s work in providing financial, social and emotional support to members and veterans of the British Armed Forces, their families and dependants, as well as being their representative and public voice.
The successful fundraising comes on the back of a packed schedule of remembrance as Bodmin, a town with a proud military history with its role as the headquarters of the Duke of Cornwall’s Light Infantry, gathered to pay its thanks and take time to remember the fallen.
Events included services at the St Lawrence’s Memorial, The Keep, Priory Park, a church service at St Petroc’s Church and an armistice day service outside of the town’s Shire Hall.
Reacting to the news, Derek Coad, the chair of the Bodmin RBL branch said: "I am delighted that the Bodmin RBL poppy appeal was such a success, raising £18,073.40 for the Royal British Legion's annual fundraiser. "I would like to extend a massive thank you to everyone who took part in the appeal, whether it was our terrific group of poppy sellers of all ages or those who took the time to show their support by buying a poppy or another of the RBL's offerings in the build up to Remembrance. "I am always extremely proud of how Bodmin comes together to remember our fallen in our proud town with an illustrious military heritage."
