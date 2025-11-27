Reacting to the news, Derek Coad, the chair of the Bodmin RBL branch said: "I am delighted that the Bodmin RBL poppy appeal was such a success, raising £18,073.40 for the Royal British Legion's annual fundraiser. "I would like to extend a massive thank you to everyone who took part in the appeal, whether it was our terrific group of poppy sellers of all ages or those who took the time to show their support by buying a poppy or another of the RBL's offerings in the build up to Remembrance. "I am always extremely proud of how Bodmin comes together to remember our fallen in our proud town with an illustrious military heritage."