The Peninsula Transport team recently visited the Bodmin and Lanivet Community Bus scheme to see how the first round of Rural Mobility Pilot funding is being used.
The scheme is a trial project led by the Lanivet Parish Sport and Recreational Trust to build and create a community-led transport network. Community buses will offer regular, reliable and hireable bus services between villages and key destinations around Bodmin.
The project was awarded a share of £100,000 from Peninsula Transport and neighbouring Sub-national Transport Bodies(STBs) Western Gateway, through their joint Rural Mobility Pilot Fund launched in 2024. The fund aims to find practical transport solutions that make rural communities more accessible and liveable for both residents and visitors.
With this funding, a full-time coordinator has been hired to run the service. It is intended that the scheme will address rural mobility challenges, reduce the reliance on private vehicles, and promote the use of low carbon transport.
Barry Cornelius, community centre manager has said that the funding has allowed the scheme to become a ‘totally integrated’ option for those within the Camel Valley area.
He said: “The grant received from Peninsula Transport has enabled us to fund the resources to develop a totally integrated community transport initiative for the Camel Valley area. This initiative will deliver a transport solution aimed at reducing isolation in both rural and urban areas and to all ages from the young to the old.
“Even though we are still in the development stage there is considerable interest from areas outside of the Camel Valley and we hope the model can be replicated in other areas within Cornwall.”
Councillor John Stephens, Peninsula Transport chair commented: “We are pleased to see so many local organisations,including Age UK, take an interest in the pilot and encouraging residents to use the service. If successful, this approach could be used in other parts of the Southwest to improve transport for rural communities.
“Around a third of the South West’s population lives in rural communities, but traditional transport options often don’t meet their needs. That’s why Peninsula Transport and Western Gateway are working together on a shared rural mobility strategy and set of pilot schemes to find practical rural transport solutions. Our aim is to make rural travel better by improving reliability, affordability, and sustainability.”
The Bodmin and Lanivet Community Bus scheme received funding from the 2024/2025 Rural Mobility Pilot Fund. Peninsula Transport and Western Gateway have extended the fund to support more pilot projects. For the 2025/2026 round, 25 applications were submitted, with 16 of those being in the Peninsula region. These are being reviewed, and the successful bids will be announced soon.
