IN what is being seen as a huge political win for Cornwall, it has been revealed that there will be no Devonwall deal and that Cornwall is likely to be granted a bespoke devolution deal by the Government.
All six Cornish MPs have welcomed the move, which has been confirmed in a letter to Cornwall Council’s senior leadership by Communities Secretary Steve Reed, MP.
He said the deal respects Cornwall’s unique status. It will not require any amalgamation with neighbouring authorities to the east and is unlikely to be led by a mayor.
The decision has been made despite the Labour Government’s desire for devolved local authorities to include groups of councils pooling powers to be led by a directly elected mayor.
Mr Reed’s letter says the Government recognises “the strong enthusiasm in Cornwall for devolution and the benefits it provides.
“The Government is minded, on an exceptional basis, to work with you to explore designating the council as a Single Foundation Strategic Authority.”
Noah Law MP, Labour MP for St Austell and Newquay, said: “The need for devolution in Cornwall on a Single Foundation geographic basis is a matter of broad political consensus and is something which I have been pushing for from day one, along with the powers and investment needed to realise Cornwall’s potential.
“I’m delighted to see that, despite all the claims that this couldn’t be done, or some wider South West Mayor was inevitable, our Labour Government recognises Cornwall’s right to define its own future, together with more investment on the way in the form of Fair Funding and the establishment of a publicly-owned investment fund for Cornish industries.”
Andrew George, Liberal Democrat MP for St Ives, added: “Though of course welcome, this is just a step on the road to Cornwall having far greater say in the future shaping of our services and communities. We’re not motivated to cut ourselves off, but to cut Cornwall into the celebration of diversity, both here in the UK and a wider world.
“I must congratulate all of my Cornish MP colleagues. We stuck together and made it clear we wouldn’t lie down and accept the Government’s original offer. And to thank our councillors on Cornwall Council and our parish and town councils who have all been resolute throughout.
“There’s more to do, but we’re on the right path.”
Cllr Leigh Frost, the Lib Dem leader of Cornwall Council, has been very vocal since coming to power in May that he would fight all the way for a Cornwall-only deal. He said: “It’s great that by all working together with one voice we have put Cornwall on the best possible footing for the next stage of devolution.
“But this isn’t the end of the journey, and we’ve still got to make sure we get the best deal we possibly can. It’s definitely a step in the right direction and I thank the Government for recognising that Cornwall has a unique case for devolution.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.