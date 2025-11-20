WHEN you read this article, we will be only a few days away from the season of Advent. This leads into the Christmas season which lasts for 12 days (remember the Christmas song “The Twelve Days of Christmas”) before the Feast of the Epiphany when we remember the visit of the Wise Men to Jesus.
During Advent, some of us will be lighting our Advent candle each day while others will be opening a window on Advent calendars. Christmas cards will be sent and presents bought. There will be school and other carol services. It is a very exciting time for many.
In our churches, we will not only be looking at the time Jesus was born in Bethlehem but also forward to when he will come again in glory.
In the meantime, as Christians, we have to work to bring in his kingdom of justice, mercy and peace in a world where we see conflict day by day. Bethlehem, itself, is undergoing difficult times; situated in the West Bank, it is closed off because of the violence and there are few, if any pilgrims, so businesses are suffering.
Nearer home, there are those who are homeless or who struggle even to buy enough food for themselves and their families. Thanks to donations from churches and many others, St Austell Food Bank and other food banks are able to help. However, we should ask the question: Why, in a country such as ours, should we need food banks?
Finally, try and find a little time each day to be quiet, praying for the peace Christ came to bring, a peace where all people and creation can flourish.
We give thanks to God for coming to us in his son Jesus who shared our humanity so we can share in the life of his divinity.
Canon Malcolm Bowers
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.