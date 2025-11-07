A CORNISH town is preparing to welcome a burst of new greenery in early 2026, as the Forest for Cornwall launches a major urban tree planting project in the town — part of a wider initiative tackling climate change and improving biodiversity across the county.
The scheme will see 26 new trees planted in Torpoint during the 2025/26 planting season, marking the final stage of a two-year project supported by the Forestry Commission’s Urban Tree Challenge Fund.
Across the county, the Forest for Cornwall has already helped to plant more than one million trees, transforming both rural and urban landscapes in a collective effort to respond to the climate and ecological emergencies.
For Torpoint, the planting project represents both an environmental investment and a quality-of-life boost. Urban trees play a crucial role in absorbing carbon dioxide, improving air quality, reducing surface water flooding, and creating vital habitats for wildlife. They also enhance wellbeing – something that became even more apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic when green spaces became lifelines for many residents.
However, urban areas such as Torpoint face unique challenges when it comes to tree planting. With limited space, underground utilities, and hard surfaces, finding suitable planting locations requires careful planning.
The Forest for Cornwall team has prioritised grass verges and amenity spaces in areas with low canopy cover, helping the town move closer to the recommended 15 per cent urban canopy cover for coastal communities.
To ensure the trees thrive, each species has been chosen under the “Right Tree, Right Place” principle. This approach considers soil quality, exposure to coastal winds, and available space. A variety of small to medium-sized trees will be planted along Torpoint’s streets to minimise obstruction, while larger-canopy trees will feature in parks and open spaces to maximise long-term environmental benefits.
Crucially, the project’s success will depend on community involvement. Residents are being invited to take part in both planting and aftercare, including joining the Tree Wardens scheme – a network of local volunteers who help monitor and maintain new plantings. Those interested can contact the Forest for Cornwall team via [email protected].
Tree planting will begin in January 2026, during the winter dormancy period, with completion expected by March 2026, weather permitting.
The Forest for Cornwall’s Torpoint consultation is now open, allowing residents to share their thoughts on proposed planting locations and tree species. The consultation runs from October 24 to November 28 with results to be published on December 12.
A spokesperson for Forest for Cornwall said the project aims to “bring more nature into the heart of our towns,” adding: “Torpoint is an important part of our countywide effort to create greener, healthier, more climate-resilient communities. Every tree planted makes a difference — and we want local people to be part of that story.”
With community backing and expert planning, Torpoint’s new trees promise to grow into a lasting legacy — improving the town’s environment, boosting biodiversity, and helping to fight climate change one tree at a time.
