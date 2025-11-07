A COMMUNITY interest company (CIC) that helps people in Cornwall who are neurodivergent has received funding from a retail chain.
St Austell-based NeuroHappiness has been awarded £4,000 from Spar as part of the retailer’s community cashback scheme.
NeuroHappiness supports neurodivergent individuals and their families to better understand how their brains work, adapt their environments to reduce stress, and unlock confidence and potential.
A spokesperson for NeuroHappiness said: “At a time when statutory services are overstretched and many families are falling through the cracks, NeuroHappiness steps in to help fill the gap with compassion, lived experience and practical tools that make a real difference.
“This £4,000 award will fund free and low-cost places for families experiencing financial hardship to join a new group coaching programme for parents whose children are either diagnosed with autism or awaiting assessment. At the heart of NeuroHappiness is a simple belief: your child is not broken – the system is.
“Parents in the St Austell Bay area who would like to take part in the six-week neuroaffirmative coaching programme, launching in early 2026, can express their interest by emailing: [email protected].
“As well as offering parent coaching, the organisation also runs workshops for businesses about neurodivergence and inclusivity. It’s also the home of Aloha Kakou Shaka, the world’s first inclusive surf club for those with learning disabilities being run out of Watergate Bay.”
NeuroHappiness founder Vicky Coxhead said: “We are a fledgling not-for-profit business established to help bridge a real and vast need within our local community.
“Many large business community programmes won’t support community interest companies, so a huge thank you to Spar (UK) for their generosity and foresight in extending their support to CICs.
“Receiving this £4,000 is transformational. It will allow us to reach even more families who otherwise have no access to help – enabling happier, more harmonious homes.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.