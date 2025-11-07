EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings– ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
Land broken on new Treveth development
A CORNWALL Council owned developer has started construction on the Normandy Way Business Hub in Bodmin — a new investment in Cornwall’s business infrastructure, supported by the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Good Growth Programme.
Located on the established Walker Lines Industrial Estate, the development by Treveth will deliver seven high-quality, sustainable workspace units designed to meet the needs of light industrial, manufacturing, distribution, and warehousing occupiers.
This project is part-funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. Cornwall Council is responsible for managing projects funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund through the Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly Good Growth Programme.
Construction is being led by Poltair Construction Ltd, with work now underway and completion anticipated in March 2026. Once finished, the site will provide 910 sqm (9,795 sq ft) of modern, flexible space capable of supporting up to 25 employees.
Each of the new units is designed to B2/B8 use class and built to high sustainability and accessibility standards. Key features include:
- 6m eaves height and open-plan internal design
- Solar PV panels and EV charging to each unit
- Energy-efficient construction and enhanced insulation
- Roller shutter doors, car parking, and cycle storage
- Space for mezzanine floors to allow future expansion
The development will also deliver a biodiversity net gain through enhanced landscaping and sustainable site design.
Treveth’s managing director, Tim Mulholland, said the Normandy Way Business Hub represents a significant step forward in supporting Cornwall’s growing business community.
“We’re delighted to be breaking ground on the Normandy Way Business Hub — an important step in Treveth’s mission to deliver modern, sustainable workspace across Cornwall. Demand for high-quality industrial and commercial space remains strong, and this development will help address that need while supporting local business growth and job creation. The support from the Shared Prosperity Fund has been crucial in helping us bring this vision forward.”
Commercial property agent Alan Treloar of Vickery Holman, who is marketing the new units, said demand for flexible, sustainable workspace across Cornwall remains strong.
“There’s a real shortage of modern, flexible workspace in Cornwall, and Treveth’s approach to tenant-focused, sustainable development is exactly what the market needs. Normandy Way Business Hub offers businesses the opportunity to grow with confidence in a well-connected, high-quality setting.”
The new Hub builds on Treveth’s growing commercial property portfolio, which includes developments across Cornwall designed to stimulate local employment, attract inward investment, and generate long-term value for the region.
This latest project aligns with Treveth’s wider mission to deliver flexible, tenant-focused commercial space that contributes to Cornwall’s economic growth while meeting environmental goals.
The UK Shared Prosperity Fund proactively supports delivery of the UK Government’s five national missions: pushing power out to communities everywhere, with a specific focus to help kickstart economic growth and promote opportunities in all parts of the UK.
Treveth owns and manages commercial units across Bodmin, Helston, Pool, and Falmouth, all of which are currently fully let. The developer aims to deliver at least 5,000 sq m of commercial space across Cornwall each year.
Bid for 12 houses near Liskeard
PROPOSALS for the construction of 12 houses in Menheniot, near Liskeard has been submitted to Cornwall Council for planning approval.
Pearce Fine Homes Ltd have applied to Cornwall Council seeking permission to construct the dwellings at Land South Of Park An Kres Park An Keres Menheniot Liskeard.
It would comprise of nine bungalows and three houses if approved by the council.
The applicant said: “The proposed development will consist of 12 dwellings. This will be a mixture of 1, 2 and 3-bedroom properties. The 12 units amount to an overall density of 25 dwellings per hectare, which is consistent with the adjacent developments and considered to be a suitable density for this location whilst being respectful of the setting.
“The number of units are considered appropriate for the size of the site, with consideration given to the various constraints of the site which affect where houses can be positioned. Three of the 12 dwellings (25 per cent) will be allocated for affordable housing, which complies with Cornwall Local Plan Policy 8, with these units being one and two bed in line with local need as identified by the Councils Affordable Housing Team advice.”
The three affordable dwellings would comprise of terraced housing, with two of the three being one bed, two person dwellings while the third affordable dwelling comprising of a two bed, four person house to be managed by a housing association.
The other nine properties on the site will consist of bungalows, with six of the nine bungalows being three-bedroom properties with a maximum occupation of five people while the other three would accommodate four people in two bedrooms.
The Primary Care Cornwall and Isles of Scilly ICB (Integrated Care Board) said it would not be seeking a developer contribution for healthcare facilities, adding: “Section 106 funding will not be sought by the NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board (ICB) on this occasion due to this application not meeting our approved impact assessment criteria (under threshold)”
Concerns were raised about the contamination in the ground, with ‘elevated levels of arsenic and lead identified within the vicinity of the infilled quarry’ posing an ‘unacceptable risk’, adding: “Ground gas protection measures were also recommended for any buildings proposed within this area.”
The plans are viewable using reference PA25/07670.
