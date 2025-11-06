The coal depot was so little used that by the 1891 census, John had been laid off and had found work at the Phoenix United Mine as a ‘Labourer in Tin Mine’ alongside his two sons: Harry, aged 29, and Edward, 26, and his daughter Rosie, 17. They all lived, as well as wife and mother Jane Dymond, in those four rooms at Sharptor. The mine closed in 1898 and the four members of the Dymond family were all out of work. According to the 1901 census, John was still working at 75 years of age, as an Agricultural Labourer, Harry and Edward had left home, and Jane at 71 was keeping house. Rosie was still unmarried at aged 27 with no occupation given, and John’s one-year-old grandson Manfred was visiting.