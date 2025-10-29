Reuben found work in the copper mining district of Moonta, but soon settled in the farming area of Kadina, where Elizabeth gave birth to a son eight months after leaving Plymouth. Another son arrived two years later, but sadly Elizabeth died in childbirth. From the records of the Registrar of the Land Office, on September 2, 1869, Reuben was granted a ‘commonage licence’ which allowed him to graze one ‘Great Cattle’ and four ‘Small Cattle’ on his plot of land. In the same month Reuben re-married, to Mary Jane Glanville; they went on to produce three sons and seven daughters.