Linkinhorne
St. Melor's Church
Mondays weekly - Morning prayer at 10am
Sunday, November 9 - Remembrance Service at 10.45am
St. Paul's Church
Sunday, Nobember 9- Join St. Melor's, Linkinhorne at 10.45am
Annual Bonfire and Firework Display
This event took place on Saturday, October 25 in Parson's Meadow, Rilla Mill when over 900 people attending once again. The event was organised by members of Rilla Mill Village Hall committee who were thankful for the good weather for the usual fantastic display by Celebration Fireworks. The hog roast supplied by Chris Rounsevell, and other hot foods were enjoyed. It was a great community event as usual and Chairman Andrew Davy expressed thanks to the Firework Company, and all those who helped before, during and after the event, and to everyone for their support once again.
1st Linkinhorne Scout Group
As usual, the Cubs and Scouts have spent time in the woods. The challenge day went well with 25 young people den building, cooking on open fires and using team work to achieve their objectives.
The Beavers have been learning sign language, map reading around the village and played team games. All members of the group have had uniform inspection in readiness for he annual Remembrance Day.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
November 7 - Food for Thought at 9.30am.
November 9 - Sunday service with Norman Rowe at 10am.
South Hill
South Hill WI
Members of South Hill Women’s Institute gathered at Golberdon Village Hall for an insightful and entertaining evening with historian and author Rosemary Griggs, who was accompanied by her husband David.
Rosemary, well known for her engaging presentations and historical novels set in Devon during the Tudor period, gave a fascinating illustrated talk entitled “Bessie’s Story – A Servant Woman’s Life.” Appearing in character as Bessie, a servant in a wealthy Tudor household, Rosemary immediately captured the audience’s attention. Dressed in authentic Tudor costume and speaking as Bessie herself, she offered a glimpse into the world of domestic service in the sixteenth century — a world of hard work, loyalty, and quiet resilience.
To help bring Bessie’s story to life, Rosemary brought along a selection of carefully crafted props, including a blackwork bonnet, household items, and replicas of the sort of possessions a servant might have treasured. Through these visual touches, along with her expressive storytelling and humour, she transported her audience back in time, vividly describing the duties, challenges, and small pleasures that shaped a servant woman’s daily life.
Her talk combined meticulous historical research with a warm, personal style that made the past feel both real and relevant. Members were fascinated by the details of Tudor dress, food, and customs, and by Rosemary’s insight into the lives of women who are so often left out of history books.
Following the talk, Rosemary and David joined members for tea, cake, and conversation, answering questions and discussing the research that inspired her work. Many took the opportunity to browse and purchase signed copies of her books.
WI member Christine Fazackerley thanked Rosemary and David for a most enjoyable and thought-provoking evening, praising Rosemary’s ability to bring history to life in such an engaging and memorable way. The meeting closed with enthusiastic applause and much appreciation for an evening that left everyone feeling both informed and inspired.
Trematon
Trematon WI
With a cold wet night outside, there was a warm welcome to the ladies of Trematon WI for their Harvest Supper. The meeting was opened by President Pauline Newman who welcomed members and a guest visitor Pam Gray.
Jerusalem was sung with gusto and Pam Potterton Secretary went through the board headlines and events coming up before Christmas. Quite a lot to look forward to including a visit to St Neot on November 11, under the resolution "Bystanders can be lifesavers" where we will join other ladies to be advised how to use defibrillators in their community.
Tea and Tinsel at Pensilva on November 21, which we are all looking forward to.
We then broke for a bring and share Harvest Supper with lots of Home made treats and Yvonne Hope organised a Halloween Quiz which was enjoyed by everyone. Marcia's team of Joy, Jane, Pam came first with 28 points and won chocolate treats.
The next Ladies that Lunch will be on November 17, at the Ploughboy Saltash at 12 noon.
Competion was garden in a teacup.
Winners were Joint first Marcia Alexander and Joy Crump. Joint second Jane Smith and Pam Potterton
Raffle prizes were won by Anne Doidge, Heather Kitt, Yvonne Hope, Pam Potterton, Marcia Alexander, Jane Smith and Toni Gorton.
Next meeting will be on November 18, at 7pm at Saltash Baptist Church where the speaker will be Adrian Chapman - Blast from the Past and the competitions will be Something of Historical Interest and Christmas Foliage.
New members are always welcome! Come and join us we are a fun bunch.
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St. Cleer PL14 5EA at 9.45am for breakfast. The morning service starts at 10.30am. All are welcome, irrespective of belief or church background.
St Cleer Church
St Cleer Church invites you an evening with Loveny Male Voice Choir on Saturday, November 15 in the Church at 7pm. Tickets £10 available from [email protected] or by text to 07753728697 or from Liskeard Tourist Information Centre or on the door.
Lanreath
Lanreath Football Club 150 Draw
1st Prize Julia Shorrock £30
2nd Prize Neil Libby £20
3rd Prize Jacob Owen £10
Looe
Looe Golf Club
The Ladies Section of Looe Golf Club are holding a Craft Fayre on Saturday, November 15, from 1pm to 3pm at the Golf Club where money raised will go to this year’s adopted charity Cornwall Blood Bikes.
Funded entirely by charity Cornwall Blood Bikes are a team of volunteers who provide a weekday out of hours and weekend service to deliver essential Human Blood, Pathology Samples, Medication, Medical Equipment, Medical Notes and occasionally Donor Breast Milk to the NHS hospitals and hospices throughout Cornwall and beyond.
Dobwalls
Dobwalls United Church
Sunday, November 9, 9.30am - Morning Service.
3.00pm - Remembrance Service.
3.45pm - War Memorial Wreath Laying.
St Ive
Remembrance
The United Service for the Village Remembrance Service, will take place at St Ive Parish Church on Sunday, November 9, starting at 10.45am. Tea, coffee and biscuits, will be served following the service.All are welcome to mark this time of Remembrance.
Callington and St Ive
Callington and St Ive Wesley Guild
The next meeting for the Callington and St Ive Wesley Guild will take place on Monday, November 17, when Martin Bunkum will lead a Devotional evening. Held at Callington Methodist Church, in the Guild room. Starting at 7.30pm. All are welcome.
