This event took place on Saturday, October 25 in Parson's Meadow, Rilla Mill when over 900 people attending once again. The event was organised by members of Rilla Mill Village Hall committee who were thankful for the good weather for the usual fantastic display by Celebration Fireworks. The hog roast supplied by Chris Rounsevell, and other hot foods were enjoyed. It was a great community event as usual and Chairman Andrew Davy expressed thanks to the Firework Company, and all those who helped before, during and after the event, and to everyone for their support once again.