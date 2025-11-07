A TOWN council has expressed its disappointment after visitors to the Bodmin Beacon nature reserve on Guy Fawke’s night left the local beauty spot littered.
Bodmin Town Council, the body which is responsible for looking after the expanse of public green space, said that their parks operatives undertook a clean up at the Bodmin Beacon after a not insignificant amount of debris was left behind by litterers who had visited the nature reserve to enjoy the annual event.
The council reported that they had found a ‘significant’ amount of used fireworks, sparkler sticks and empty packaging strewn across the site.
It has led to a plea to those using the Bodmin Beacon to take their rubbish with them and leave the area as they found it.
Asking residents to respect the space, a spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: “After the fireworks celebrations, our team has been out at The Beacon Local Nature Reserve carrying out a clean-up.
“Unfortunately, we found a significant amount of used fireworks, sparkler sticks, and empty packaging left across the site. We know many people enjoy the Beacon as a place to gather and celebrate, but we kindly ask everyone to respect our shared green spaces.
“Please remember to take your rubbish home with you and leave the area as you found it - for wildlife, for other visitors, and for our community. Thank you to those who already do their part. Together, we can keep The Beacon a beautiful and safe space for all.”
