CALLINGTON Lions were delighted to present the proceeds from their recent Honey Fair Bingo fundraiser to the Callington team of the Plymouth Soup Run this week.

The long-standing community partnership, now spanning more than 25 years, continues to make a real difference for those in need.

This year, Jeremy and June from the Callington team gratefully received a cheque for £1,494.22, a vital boost that comes at a crucial time as the group’s funds were running dangerously low.

The Plymouth Soup Run provides hot meals and essential supplies to the homeless and vulnerable – and the Callington team play an important role in that effort.

The donation will help them continue their ongoing mission to support those most in need across the region.