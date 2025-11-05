GET ready for a magical night of laughter and adventure as Callington Community Theatre Group presents its new pantomime, Once Upon a Fairytale.
Taking to the stage at Callington Town Hall from November 28–30, the family-friendly show promises plenty of fun, music and mischief across four performances.
Written by Alex Bailey and Ruth Simpson, the story follows a group of unlikely heroes as they journey through a world of classic fairytales – battling a dragon and even coming face to face with the Snow Queen herself.
Perfect for all ages, this feel-good production is priced at £10 for adults and £5 for children. Tickets are available now by calling Lynda Dawe on 07979 548624.
Show Dates: Friday, November 28 (7pm); Saturday, November 29 (2pm and 7pm); Sunday, November 30 (2pm).
