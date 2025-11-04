A HILARIOUS twist on a beloved fairy tale is coming to Sterts this Christmas as Totally Unhinged Productions presents Ciderella – a cheeky, adult pantomime promising laughter, mayhem, and plenty of festive spirit.
Devised and written by Suzy Bennett, Sam Crawley, Laura Horton, and Edward Tripp, this raucous reimagining of Cinderella brings together an award-winning team of performers.
Starring comedians Suzy Bennett and Edward Tripp alongside Sam Crawley, and directed by acclaimed writer and former Plymouth Laureate Laura Horton, Ciderella delivers a night of comedy gold with a generous splash of cider-fuelled chaos.
The story follows a local amateur dramatics troupe, The Plymuff Players, who set out to stage the classic fairy tale – only for one small typo to turn Cinderella into Ciderella. With their marketing budget blown and no way to fix the posters, they’re forced to make the best of it. As opening night looms, chaos ensues both on and off stage as the group attempt to pull together the performance of their lives.
Ciderella first played to sold-out audiences at Plymouth’s Barbican Theatre in 2024, earning rave reviews for its sharp wit, outrageous humour, and tongue-in-cheek take on traditional panto. Now, Sterts audiences can expect the same riotous fun as the show takes on a festive run from December 11-13.
Sara Rhodes, CEO and Creative Director of Sterts Theatre, said: “Since our relaunch in March, I’ve been keen to explore festive programming that sits outside our main season, and this production is the perfect fit.”
Ciderella tells the tale of a weary barmaid dreaming of a glamorous escape at Lord Barry Beer’s Christmastime Brewery Awards — the biggest event this side of the Tamar. But between the Ugly Misters, spilt pints and ticking clocks, things don’t quite go to plan.
Expect pints, puns, and plenty of pantomime pandemonium — Ciderella is the adult fairy tale you never knew you needed.
