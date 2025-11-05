LISKEARD’S very own PCSO Bex Steed has been awarded the prestigious Kernow Cup, recognising her nearly two decades of exceptional service to the local community.
Bex, who has been a PCSO in Liskeard for 19 years, is widely known as the heartbeat of the neighbourhood team, praised for her tireless dedication to building strong relationships across the town.
From working with local shops and businesses to engaging with schools and youth groups, Bex has over the years become a familiar, trusted and friendly face to residents of all ages.
“I have been a PCSO in Liskeard for 19 years and thoroughly enjoy my role,” said Bex. “I particularly enjoy community engagement and working with the community to ensure it’s a safe and welcoming environment for all. I do a lot of work in education settings, from nursery straight up to sixth form and colleges. All I have wanted to do within this role is help people and make a difference.”
The award highlights Bex’s longstanding commitment to the community, as well as her innovative initiatives. In May 2024, she launched the ‘Say No, Don’t Show’ educational programme in response to concerns from local schools about children creating and sharing sexually explicit images. The programme has been widely praised for raising awareness and providing practical guidance to young people.
Bex has also played a pivotal role in tackling shoplifting and anti-social behaviour in the town. In spring 2025, she led the rollout of the UK Partner Against Crime initiative in Liskeard, working closely with the crime prevention officer and local businesses to build support and create lasting solutions.
“I try to get out and about in town as much as I can and have built some good relationships with local shops and businesses. I am well known and hopefully a friendly face around Liskeard,” Bex added.
“I was absolutely blown away to have been nominated for the award, and to win it is a real achievement. My heart was very full reading all the comments on social media. I don’t think I always realise the impact of the work I do and how much people appreciate me. I am feeling very honoured and hope to continue to serve my community to the same level for a few more years.”
Leaders within Devon and Cornwall Police praised Bex for her dedication, highlighting her patience, approachability, as well as her ability to listen to the concerns of residents. Her work has helped to strengthen the town’s trust in the police and foster a safer, more connected community.
“PCSO Steed has earned the trust and respect of everyone, from the young to the elderly,” the police statement read. “The relationships she has built with the community have been instrumental in building the bridges, the trust and the contacts that have allowed the neighbourhood team to recognise and respond to local needs. She is a tireless advocate for the people of Liskeard and a true example of what community policing should be.”
