LOCAL volunteers are doing their bit to keep speeds down in Liskeard after a morning traffic check on New Road.
During the hour-long operation on Wednesday morning, 213 vehicles were recorded, four of which were caught exceeding the 30mph limit, driving between 35 and 38mph. Each will receive a letter from the police explaining the offence and offering guidance on safe driving.
The Community Speed Watch plays a vital role in protecting residents, particularly children walking to school or catching buses to college. Concerns about speeding are often raised by the community at local surgeries and via the Town Council, highlighting the importance of these checks.
Residents interested in volunteering to help make Liskeard’s roads safer can contact the Town Council or email [email protected] with their details.
