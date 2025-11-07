SCHOOL children from Years 9 and 10 at Wadebridge School’s food technology department enjoyed an inspiring masterclass celebrating Cornish seafood and hospitality excellence. Teams from the Paul Ainsworth Collection, Truro and Penwith College, and the Cornwall Hospitality Collective together with a grill master from global barbecue brand Kamado Joe came together to deliver a hands-on learning experience focused on local ingredients and professional cookery techniques.
The session began with pupils learning how to fillet fresh Cornish mackerel under expert guidance, before grilling their fish on Kamado Joe barbecues and plating their dishes with precision. The event was organised by the school’s careers team (in conjunction with Cornwall Hospitality Collective, Truro & Penwith college and The Ainsworth Collection), with the school senior management team purchasing brand new filleting knives for the occasion, showing their commitment to such a popular and critical vocational course.
Paul Dodd, operations director of The St Enodoc Hotel at the Paul Ainsworth Collection, says: “I think it’s really important to work with local schools and inspire the next generation of our industry. Hospitality has changed so much over the past 20 years – you can now enjoy a great work-life balance while building a rewarding career. Teaching young people about sustainability, local produce and the simplicity of great food is essential. Opportunities like this show students that hospitality isn’t just about long hours – it’s about community, creativity and connection and loads of fun too.”
Sue Willmott, careers advisor at Wadebridge School says: “The benefit of activities like this is that they inspire our young people to explore roles in hospitality and develop transferable skills for other careers. They get to meet professionals and ex-students, which brings learning to life. We also noticed younger pupils showing real curiosity about what was happening, which helps to build enthusiasm for the future. We love working with local employers and are proud to strengthen our links with Cornwall’s hospitality industry.”
Tony Duce, deputy team leader of Hospitality at Truro and Penwith College, added: “This doesn’t just benefit the college – it benefits me personally. I’ve been a chef for 37 years and went into education because I wanted to pass that knowledge on. Seeing the excitement of the students today is truly inspiring. It helps show that hospitality is a respected and rewarding career, not a fallback option. Collaborations like this create a pathway from school to college to employment, helping young people build lasting careers in Cornwall’s leading industry.”
Ben Forte, international marketing director at Kamado Joe, says: "Kamado Joe has always been focused on the future of barbecue and that includes igniting a joy of cooking with fire in the next generation too. It’s fantastic to see the pupils gaining confidence with real ingredients and professional equipment. Experiences like this not only builds essential skills but also highlights the teamwork and creativity that makes the hospitality industry such an exciting career choice. We’re proud to be part of an initiative that connects global brands with local communities in Cornwall.”
