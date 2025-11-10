New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Sunny Dais Eats at Cornish Market World, Stadium Retail Park, Par Moor Road, St Austell; rated on November 5
• Rated 5: Cliff Top Cafe at Tregonhawke Cliff, Military Road, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on November 3
• Rated 5: Open Door at Mustard Seed, The Open Door, 14 - 16 Wendron Street, Helston; rated on October 29
• Rated 5: Plonk'd at Foundry Street, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on October 29
• Rated 5: The Copper Spoon at Suffolk House, Fore Street, Marazion, Cornwall; rated on October 28
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Market Inn at Market Inn, St Cleer, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on November 5
• Rated 5: The Red Lion at The Red Lion Inn, Blackwater, Truro, Cornwall; rated on November 3
• Rated 5: The Blisland Inn at Blisland, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on October 30
• Rated 5: The Trelowarren Arms at Trewen Road, Budock Water, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on October 30
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Golden Spice at 57 Fore Street, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on October 29