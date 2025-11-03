A STRIKING cascade of over 2,000 handmade poppies has transformed the centre of Liskeard into a heartfelt tribute to those who gave their lives in service to the country.
The display, which drapes beautifully over the town fountain on Barras Street, has been hailed as a “real community effort” by those who helped bring it to life ahead of this year’s Remembrance commemorations.
The eye-catching installation was co-ordinated by Rachel Brooks, Liskeard town councillor and member of the local knitting group 3 Bags Full, after being invited by the Liskeard branch of the Royal British Legion to create something special for Remembrance 2025.
Inspired by the “Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red” installation at the Tower of London in 2014, the group set out to produce a local version that would honour the fallen while celebrating the community spirit of Liskeard.
“We were asked by the RBL to help put something together for this year’s remembrance, and after some discussion, the idea for the cascade was born,” explained Rachel. “We put the word out – and the response was just amazing.”
Volunteers from across the town rallied to help, knitting and crocheting thousands of woollen poppies that now form the stunning red waterfall seen in the town centre. The project brought together community groups, schools and residents of all ages, each contributing in their own way.
“It’s been a real community effort,” added Rachel. “We’ve had tremendous support from 3 Bags Full, The Sewing Shop, Bumblebee Knitting, Liskerrett Community Centre, Liskeard Town Council, 1st Liskeard Scout Group, Liskeard Knit and Natter, Liskeard U3A, and of course, the Royal British Legion,” said Rachel. “Some individuals made more than 100 poppies themselves – it’s been truly humbling.”
The cascade has quickly become a focal point of Liskeard’s Remembrance Day preparations, offering both a powerful symbol of respect and a shining example of what the town can achieve when it comes together with a shared purpose.
