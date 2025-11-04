FAMILIES in 103 military homes across South East Cornwall are set to see a major transformation, thanks to Labour’s new £9-billion Defence Housing Strategy – a landmark plan to end what ministers have called the scandal of poor-quality military housing.
The plan marks the biggest investment in military accommodation in decades. It aims to deliver modern, high-quality homes for the Armed Forces and their families – the people who, as ministers said, “make huge sacrifices to keep Britain safe.”
Under the new strategy, nine in ten forces family homes will be upgraded or rebuilt over the next decade. The programme will be overseen by a newly created Defence Housing Service, designed to provide better management, faster repairs and stronger support for military households.
The announcement follows Labour’s decision earlier this year to bring 36,000 forces family homes back into public ownership, reversing the 1996 Conservative privatisation of military housing.
In the South West alone, more than 9,300 homes were included in Labour’s buy-back deal, which is now saving the public purse over £200-million annually – funds that will be reinvested into fixing and modernising forces homes.
For South East Cornwall, the impact will be significant. Anna Gelderd, Member of Parliament for the area, said she was proud to see the government taking decisive action to improve living conditions for service families.
“From those starting their careers at HMS Raleigh to the many veterans who live across our area, we have a proud military community here in South East Cornwall,” said Ms Gelderd. “It’s only right that those who serve our country live in homes fit for heroes. This announcement is great news for our military community, and I’ll continue to focus on delivering results for serving personnel, veterans, and their families.”
The new strategy also promises to unlock surplus defence land for housing development, providing new opportunities for both service and civilian families across the region. Through a “Forces First” approach, veterans and serving personnel will be given priority to purchase newly built homes – including affordable options – recognising their contribution to the nation.
Labour officials say the plan will also make military housing policy more flexible and inclusive. For the first time, couples in long-term relationships and non-resident parents will be eligible for service accommodation, reflecting the changing realities of modern family life.
While it will take time to meet the extra demand, a new rental support scheme will help personnel access private rentals in the interim ensuring no one is left without a place to call home.
Defence secretary John Healey said the new strategy represents a turning point in how Britain supports its military families.
“Our British forces personnel and our veterans fulfil the ultimate public service. Our nation is rightly proud of them – and the very least they deserve is a decent home,” he said. “We can’t fix forces housing overnight, but this effort is already underway and will now accelerate. With a dedicated Defence Housing Service and record investment, we’ll deliver better value for taxpayers and finally provide homes fit for heroes.”
