Cornwall Partnership Foundation NHS Trust is celebrating its globally educated nurses who have received band 6 roles. They have achieved their promotion within two years of joining the trust.
Meenakshi, Roy Jr Rafael, Remya Rajan and William Mizira are now band 6 nurses. Band 6 nurses hold roles like junior sister, charge nurse, and senior staff nurse.
The trust has supported and employed 100 globally educated nurses since the NHS’ international recruitment programme began in 2022. This number is due to rise to 180 once the next round of sponsorship is complete.
The trust ensures that globally educated nurses receive support with high quality pastoral care. They have access to support and supervision. Globally educated nurses also have guidance on promotions and how partners can secure employment.
Globally educated nurses join the trust as a band 4 nurse, working on the wards and within the community. They receive a promotion to band 5 once they receive their Nursing and Midwifery Council pin.
Nurses can complete training courses and receive mentorship, and can apply for band 6 roles and beyond.
Jayne Couzens, the trust’s international recruitment manager said: “The community is becoming more diverse. The NHS must follow.
“By recruiting globally educated nurses, we are diversifying our teams. We are learning new ways of doing things. Nurses can share valuable skills and experiences with one another. This had led to a positive impact for patients.”
Meenakshi is a band 6 nurse at Camborne Redruth Community Hospital. She works on the Community Assessment and Treatment Unit (CATU), and has been nursing for four years and has completed a masters in mental health.
Explaining her journey so far, Meenakshi said: “I graduated as a nurse in India and practiced in one of the biggest hospitals in India, in the trauma unit. I had always wanted to come to England to experience nursing in a different country and use my skills and knowledge.
“In India hospitals are dominated by the doctors. The nurses are more the labour workforce. Although we are very skilled in India and the education is very good, in England, nurses have more of a voice.”
Upon arriving in Cornwall, Meenakshi was taken care of by Jayne Couzens. She says: “We were supported by Jayne all the way through the process. Arriving in a new country with no friends or family could have been very scary. Jayne made sure we were looked after and arranged everything for us. We had housing, food, uniform and even were taken to the hospital to see our new workplace. Jayne even helped with travel and transport!”
Following her work, Meenakshi was offered a promotion interview: “When the Same Day Treatment Centre opened there became more opportunities for band 6 promotions. My manager asked if I would be interested in the promotion.
“My colleagues helped me to prepare for the interviews. I was so grateful that everyone was giving me lots of encouragement.
“I had the interview and was offered the band 6 role. I am thankful to have the opportunity to progress and challenge myself.”
