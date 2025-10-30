The repair bill for the maintenance backlog at Cornwall Partnership Trust stands at millions of pounds, new figures suggest.
NHS England figures for the year to April suggest it would cost around £5 million to fully repair all known maintenance issues across the 25 sites at the Cornwall Partnership Trust.
The most expensive site within the trust was Helston Hospital, which had an estimated maintenance bill of £579,000.
Across England, the total cost of eliminating all outstanding NHS maintenance issues was approximately £15.9 billion, up 16% on around £13.8 billion last year.
The figures account for 'backlog maintenance', the estimated cost to restore a building to a certain state based on assessed risks. It does not include planned maintenance work yet to happen.
These figures also only account for NHS providers of secondary care – including hospitals, mental health trusts and ambulances.
But Siva Anandaciva, director of policy, events and partnerships at The King’s Fund, warned GP practices are also "deteriorating".
"These outdated practices risk undermining Government’s ambitions to shift more care closer to the community," he said.
"To develop a more preventative and community-based NHS, the Government may need to focus any future growth in capital investment into the new neighbourhood health service, while being honest that more hospital estates may continue to go into managed decline in the meantime as a result."
The data also reveals the cost of the most urgent 'high risk' repairs at Cornwall Partnership Trust is around £147,000.
A recent report by NHS Providers, which represents NHS services in England, said boosting investment in health infrastructure would benefit both the NHS, and the national economy.
Chief executive Daniel Elkeles said: "We can’t keep wasting eye-watering sums to prop up ageing buildings and equipment not fit for purpose. Critical parts of the NHS are falling to bits, literally.
"The safety of patients and staff is at risk from leaks, floods and other faults that cause operations and appointments to be postponed.
"We need to be able to spend more of the NHS budget on up-to-date facilities and technology to tackle the huge and growing repairs bill and to make the NHS as modern as possible."
The organisation has called on Chancellor Rachel Reeves to change "rigid Government capital spending rules" in her upcoming Budget, which it said would "unlock billions of pounds of extra funding".
Nationally, it cost £14 billion to run the NHS secondary care estate in the year to April.
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said individual NHS organisations are legally responsible for maintaining their estates.
They added: "This Government inherited a broken NHS, with the hospital estate left to crumble.
"We're investing £30 billion over five years for maintenance and repairs, with over £5 billion specifically for the most critical cases, to make inroads into the backlog across the NHS estate.
"We will provide the investment and reform needed to get patients the care they deserve, in hospital buildings fit for purpose."