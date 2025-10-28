EVENTS will be been held across Cornwall to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Remembrance Sunday (November 9) and Armistice Day (Tuesday, November 11).
Both days offer the national an opportunity to remember the service and sacrifice of all those that have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life.
Find out what is planned in your area:
Bodmin:
This year's service of remembrance will take place on November 9. There will be a service and a wreath laying at the DCLI memorial at Bodmin Keep from 9am.
The act of remembrance will then commence from 9.45am at the War Memorial at Priory Park, which will be followed by a procession into St Petroc’s Church for a service of remembrance.
Armistice Day will be observed on November 11 from 10.50am at Shire Hall, Mount Folly. All are welcome to attend.
Bude-Stratton:
Remembrance Sunday, November 9, will see a parade muster at 10.30am on The Strand, wreath laying at the War Memorial, and service at Bude Methodist Church.
Over in Stratton, a service at the War Memorial will be held at 9.30am, followed by a service at St Andrew’s Church. Temporary road closures will be in place in Bude from 10.30am to 11.15am.
For Armistice Day, a short service at 10.45am in the Bude Triangle, with the two-minute silence at 11.00am.
The War Memorial in Bude will be illuminated on Sunday evening, followed by The Castle from Sunday onwards, and the Storm Tower from Tuesday evening.
Callington:
On November 9, the remembrance parade sets off at 2.30pm, with service set for 3pm.
Parade participants are asked to please muster at New Road South (B&M) car park at 2.30pm. Marshals will pause traffic at key points to allow the parade to pass safely, then reopen the route once clear.
The Wreath Laying Ceremony will take place at the War Memorial, followed by the service in St Mary’s Church at 3pm.
Camborne:
The town’s Remembrance Sunday Parade and Service takes place on November 9.
The parade will meet in the town square at 10.20am before marching off at 10.35am.
Ther service and wreath laying will be held at the War Memorial, outside Camborne Parish Church, at 10.50am. The church service will then follow at 11.15am.
On November 11, an Armistice Service will be held at 10.45 at the War Memorial at the Parish Church.
Camelford:
On November 9, a two minute silence followed by Wreath Laying will take place at The War Memorial, St Julitta’s Church, Lanteglos by Camelford at 11am.
Organisations taking part are asked to assemble on the road outside the Church by 10.45am. After the Act of Remembrance a Service will take place in the Church.
On November 11, A two minute silence followed by wreath laying will take place at The War Memorial outside Enfield Park at 11am.
Crantock:
A Remembrance Sunday service will start 10.30am at Crantock Church on November 9. Following the service, live music from Company B will take place at The Cornishman.
Downderry:
Remembrance Day and refreshments is set for November 11 at 11.15am.
After the Act of Remembrance in the Downderry Memorial Garden all are welcome back to the village hall for a warm drink and something to eat. Entry is free but donations to the RBL are welcomed.
Falmouth:
The Remembrance Sunday Parade on November 9 will assemble on The Moor at 10.40am before heading to Kimberley Park where the service will be conducted.
A two-minute silence and wreath-laying will be observed at 11am before the parade reforms and returns to The Moor. A road closure will be in effect during this time.
There will be a two minutes silence on November 11 at the St Nazaire Memorial on Prince of Wales pier at 11am.
Hayle:
A 10am service at St Elwyn’s Church will kick off Hayle’s Remembrance Day arrangements on November 9.
The Remembrance Day Parade will head to the War Memorial at 10.45am for the service from 10.55am. Refreshments will be served afterwards at the Drill Hall.
Helston:
The town’s Remembrance Parade will take place on November 9 at the Grylls Monument. The service will commence promptly, with two minutes of silence observed at 11am.
Holsworthy:
On November 9 at 10am at St Peter and St Paul’s, Holsworthy Parish Church, a Eucharist Service will be held, followed by Acts of Remembrance at the War Memorial.
Launceston:
The Remembrance Parade will be held on November 9 (timings to follow) and Legion members will be gathering on Tuesday, November 11, at 11am in the square to mark the occasion - all are welcome to join.
Liskeard:
On November 9, at 10.30am, commencing promptly from the Cattle Market, will mark the Civic Remembrance Parade led by serving members of the armed forces, veterans, RBL and RNA members, town councillors, army, air and St John Cadets, Liskeard Scouts, guides, and younger sections, civic community representatives, tri-service representatives, schools marching through the town led by the Silver Band.
Looe:
All are invited to attend the civic service on November 9 at the memorial and the special service held on November 11.
Penzance:
The Remembrance Sunday Parade and Service will take place on November 9.
The Civic Parade will form-up at the top of Chapel Street in Queens Square, outside the Co-op and Globe & Ale House, at 10.15am.
The parade will set off at 10.35am for the march to the War Memorial at Battery Rocks for the Remembrance service and wreath laying at 10.55am.
Following the service, Penzance Royal British Legion will be providing refreshments and a buffet at their clubhouse on Bread Street.
On Armistice Day, there will be a short service led by Rev Derath Durkin and Rev Howard Peskett, followed by a two-minute silence observed at 11am on November 11 at the Memorial Gardens in Penlee Park.
Saltash:
The Annual Remembrance Day Service in Saltash will be held on November 9 at the Saltash Wesley Methodist Church, Callington Road, Saltash at 2pm.
Members of the public are invited to attend the service and will be seated in order of arrival until the church is at full capacity. Arrive between 1.30pm to 1.50pm in order to be seated.
The Remembrance Parade will leave the church at approximately 3pm to march down Fore Street to the war memorial outside St Nicholas and St Faith Church where wreaths will be laid.
St Austell:
This year’s Remembrance Day Parade will take place on November 9, starting at 2.15pm from St John’s Methodist Church next to the Priory Road car park.
The parade will pass along Fore Street before wreaths are laid outside Holy Trinity Church.
Following a service at the church, the parade will form up again and depart at around 4.15pm, passing along Fore Street before ending at White River Place.
St Just:
The Act of Remembrance and wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial, Bank Square, St Just will take place at 10.45am on November 9.
Members of the Armed Forces, St Just Town Council and representatives of St Just Community Groups will parade from the Wesleyan Chapel, Chapel Street to the War Memorial in Bank Square where they will be joined by the Clergy and Choir of St Just Parish Church.
The Armed Forces, Clergy, Choir and Parade will then process to the Parish Church after the Act of Remembrance for the Remembrance Sunday Service
St Ives:
A Church service will be held at St Ia Church in St Ives on Remembrance Sunday.
The Remembrance Parade, which is organised by the St Ives Royal British Legion, will also be taking place on November 9.
At 10.40am, the Royal British Legion and other organisations will assemble at The Guildhall, St Ives. The Parade will proceed to the War Memorial via Tregenna Place and High Street from 10.50am. At 11am, following the two minutes silence, wreaths will be laid.
The parade will leave the War Memorial and proceed to the parish church for the service at 11.15am. Following the conclusion of the proceedings, the parade will return to the Guildhall.
On Remembrance Day (November 11), representatives from the Royal British Legion and the town council will congregate at the St Ives War Memorial at 10.50am. This will be followed by a two minutes silence at 11am.
St Stephen in Brannel:
St Stephen in Brannel Parish Council will be holding their first ever Remembrance Day Parade on November 9.
The parade will start at 10.40am from St Stephen Churchtown Academy to St Stephen Churchtown Cementery War Memorial where a wreath laying ceremony and two minute silence will take place at 11am.
Truro:
The city’s Remembrance Sunday Service will take place at the Truro War Memorial in Boscawen Street at 11am on November 9.
The Wreath laying ceremony will take place at Truro War Memorial, followed by a military procession to High Cross from 2pm. A service of Remembrance at Truro Cathedral will being at 3.15pm.
On Armistice Day (November 11), a two-minute silence will be observed at 11am at the War Memorial in Boscawen Street.
Wadebridge:
A Remembrance Parade and Church Service takes place on November 9.
An Act of Remembrance, wreath laying and a two minute silence will take place from 10.15am at the Memorial Stones at Egloshayle Playing Fields.
Following this, the parade will being and head to Egloshayle Church for the Remembrance Service. After the service, the parade will head back to the Memorial Stones.
On November 11, the public are invited to attend the act of remembrance held by the RBL outside the Town Hall. An Air Raid Siren will sound the start of the two minute silence.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.