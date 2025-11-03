RESIDENTS across South East Cornwall are being urged to remain alert following a series of burglaries currently under investigation by Devon and Cornwall Police.
Officers are appealing for information after reports of dwelling burglaries in the Polbathic and Menheniot areas on Friday (October 31).
In each case, properties were entered and items including jewellery and cash were stolen. Damage was also caused to several homes during the break-ins, leaving residents shaken and concerned for their safety.
Devon and Cornwall Police are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in these areas to come forward. They are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have noticed unfamiliar individuals, vehicles, or cold callers in recent days.
“We are appealing for anyone in Polbathic, Menheniot, or nearby who has CCTV, doorbell footage, or dashcam recordings to check for any persons acting suspiciously,” a police spokesperson said. “Even small details could be crucial to our investigation.”
Police are also reminding residents to take extra security precautions, ensuring that all doors and windows are securely locked and that vehicles are left locked and valuables removed overnight. Homeowners are being encouraged to consider installing CCTV systems, motion-activated lighting or other deterrents if possible.
In response to the latest incidents, officers will be increasing patrols in the affected areas in the coming days to reassure the community and help prevent further offences.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101 or via the online crime reporting form at www.devon-cornwall.police.uk, quoting crime references 50250281141 or 50250281114.
Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Residents are reminded that their vigilance and quick reporting can make a significant difference in helping officers track down those responsible and prevent further burglaries in the area.
