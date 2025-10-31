RESIDENTS in Torpoint have voted in favour of the Torpoint Parish Neighbourhood Plan, paving the way for a community-led vision to shape how the town develops over the coming years.
In Thursday’s referendum (October 30), 786 residents voted ‘yes’ and 105 voted ‘no’, from an electorate of 5,699 – a turnout of 15.63 per cent. The decisive result means the plan will now become part of Cornwall Council’s statutory development framework, carrying legal weight in planning decisions up to 2030.
The Neighbourhood Plan, years in the making, represents the collective vision of the people of Torpoint – one that balances growth, regeneration and preservation of the town’s unique character. Developed by the Torpoint Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group, it involved extensive consultation, workshops and community engagement.
Councillor Gary Davis, chair of the Steering Group, said the result marked a milestone for the town after a long process of collaboration and dedication.
“It has taken time and plenty of patience,” he said. “But we’ve produced a document and a vision that the town can be proud of – one that we can see, feel and hear delivered in the years to come. Torpoint presents unique planning challenges, surrounded by beautiful countryside and waterfront, and this plan ensures we can grow while safeguarding what makes our community special.”
At the heart of the Neighbourhood Plan is the belief that Torpoint’s waterfront is one of its greatest yet most underused assets. The plan identifies the area as central to the town’s future regeneration, envisioning a vibrant, accessible and attractive waterfront that better connects with the town centre.
Creating stronger links between the town centre, the Lower End of Fore Street and the waterfront is also described as a principal objective. The waterfront vision includes proposals for an integrated Rendel Park, a heritage and visitor centre, a marina and public realm enhancements such as improved pedestrian connections and open spaces.
The plan highlights how unlocking the potential of the waterfront could stimulate local pride, attract visitors, and boost the local economy. It also seeks to ensure that Torpoint becomes a place people want to stop and enjoy, rather than simply pass through.
The Neighbourhood Plan doesn’t stop at the waterfront. It also outlines proposals for other areas including the Northern Fringe, Lower Fore Street and Harvey Street, each identified as having an important role in the town’s regeneration. Together, these projects aim to support sustainable housing growth, improve employment opportunities, enhance the town centre, and protect valued green spaces.
The plan aligns with the Cornwall Local Plan: Strategic Policies (2010–2030) and carries the same legal status, meaning planning applications must now conform to its policies unless overridden by new strategic documents.
Councillor Davis extended thanks to all who contributed to the process, adding: “So many people have helped shape this plan – from residents attending consultations to our partners at Cornwall Council and Antony Estate. This has been a true community effort,” he said. “The Neighbourhood Plan is not the end, but a new beginning for Torpoint, a framework to guide positive change and investment.”
