A FORMER villa converted into office accommodation in Liskeard attracted intense bidding when it went under the hammer at the latest Clive Emson Auctioneers sale, achieving far more than its guide price.
Graylands, located in Dean Street close to the town centre, was listed with a freehold guide of £225,000–£250,000, but sold for £316,000 after strong competition from bidders.
The detached property features 14 offices across two floors, store rooms, WCs, a kitchen, two garages and parking for around 12 vehicles.
Auction Appraiser James Lofthouse said: “This detached villa was converted to provide office accommodation and has been vacant for many years. Bidders clearly saw the potential for the property, with keen interest translating into a final sale price significantly above its guide. The new owner now has various options, including potential re-development, subject to consents.”
Also in Liskeard, a two-bedroom mid-terrace house in Varley Lane sold for £76,000 leasehold, above its £60,000–£70,000 guide. The property is close to the town centre and sold with the remainder of a 1,000-year lease dating from December 1852.
Meanwhile, the Menheniot Railway Sidings Compound achieved one of the auction’s most remarkable results, selling for £130,000, more than £100,000 above its £25,000-plus guide. The 0.21-hectare (0.51-acre) site, an area of hardstanding, was sold on behalf of Cornwall Council after attracting 89 bids.
In Fowey, Porcelain House at Tower Park – a detached property formerly used as offices – also exceeded expectations, fetching £79,000 against a guide of £50,000–£70,000. With parking for four vehicles, its location beside the Tower Park car park serving Readymoney Beach proved popular.
Porcelain House was offered in association with May Whetter & Grose.
Clive Emson Auctioneers’ final online sale of 2025 opens for bidding on December 9 and closes on December 11.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.