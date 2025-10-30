No affordable housing would be provided if the plans as currently stated went to a full planning application, with the council noting that this was due to it being under ten properties in size: “Whilst the proposal is under 10 dwellings, if the development were to exceed 1000m2 of new floorspace, in accordance with Policy 8 of the Cornwall Local Plan, a provision of affordable housing would be required. Callington falls with Value Zone 4 where there is a 30 per cent level of affordable housing required.”