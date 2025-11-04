AN investigation has been launched in South East Cornwall after several homes were targeted in recent weeks, with thieves stealing jewellery and cash from rural and secluded properties, often during the daytime.
Devon and Cornwall Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving along Well Lane, the main road between St Cleer and Tremar in Liskeard, on Monday, October 20, and who may have dashcam footage that could assist their enquiries.
Two burglaries took place that day – one between 7.20am and 2.10pm at a property on Well Lane, St Cleer, then another between 9.30am and 1pm on Trecarne View, St Cleer.
Detective Inspector Claire Nicholls, who is leading the investigation, said: “We believe these burglaries form part of a wider series in the area. While several incidents have occurred in Liskeard, we’ve also received reports from Pelynt, Looe, Widegates, Menheniot and Polbathic.
“These crimes have increased in recent weeks, with offenders deliberately targeting rural properties that may appear unoccupied during the day. In many cases, cash and jewellery have been stolen.”
Detectives are urging residents to check doorbell cameras, CCTV systems and dashcams for any suspicious vehicles or individuals in the area around the time of the offences.
DI Nicholls added: “We’re appealing for anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to come forward. Your footage or observations could be the vital piece of evidence we need.”
Police are also reminding residents to remain vigilant about home security, keeping doors and windows locked, setting alarms, and storing valuables safely out of sight.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police online via the Devon & Cornwall Police website, or by calling 101 and quoting crime reference 50250281114.
Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously through Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.
