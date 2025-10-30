Bodmin Walking Netball Club, known as “The Wigglers”, proudly hosted its first walking netball tournament last Saturday, supporting a local good cause - The Phoebe Hoskin Trust.
Walking netball teams from across Devon and Cornwall supported the event, including the Aging Angels, Phoebe’s Phoenixes, Lanivet Strollers, Plymouth Walking Netball, Marvels, Kernow Queens, later in the day mixed teams joined in the fun.
All players brought energy, fun and sportsmanship to the court. From the first centre pass to the final match, the dedicated umpires, scorers, and timekeepers kept the games flowing smoothly.
The tournament was organised by Wiggler coaches Angie Morrissey and Nikki Cooper, who both worked tirelessly before and during the event to ensure the day ran smoothly. Due to the overwhelming response and feedback from the teams involved, the coaches hope to make the tournament an annual event for their chosen charity.
Dedicated Wiggler family and friends set up and ran the raffle, tombola and refreshments. The cake stand overflowed with the most delicious treats, baked by the talented Bodmin team, a display even Mary Berry herself would be proud of.
The atmosphere from the start was buzzing with excitement, generosity, and community spirit, making the event a celebration of sport, togetherness and giving back.
A spokesperson for the Bodmin Wigglers said: “Together an amazing £1,227.25 was raised which will support families facing the heartbreak of child loss or life limiting illness, by creating memory boxes, NG tube care packages and towards the upkeep of the ‘Forever and Always’ garden located at Derriford Hospital.
“If you are looking to stay active, feel free to come along to our training sessions every Thursday evening from 6 pm at the Callywith College. More details can be found on our website at www.bodminwalkingnetball.co.uk”
