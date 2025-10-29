PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Vehicle licensing applications
CALLINGTON: James Michael Davey of 21 Sentry Meadow, Pelynt, Looe, has applied for an operating centre for a goods vehicle licence.
It is seeking to use Saigon, Redmoor Road, Kelly Bray, Callington, PL17 8EJ as an operating centre for one goods vehicle and two trailers.
As part of the present requirements for the licensing of locating and operation of goods vehicles, businesses seeking to obtain or amend a licence are required to advertise their proposals in a local newspaper in order that residents can be informed and make representations in respect of it.
In this instance, owners or occupiers of land, including buildings near the operating centre who believe that there will be an impact on their enjoyment and use of the land are asked to make representations to the Traffic Commissioner within 21 days of October 29.
ROCHE: Matthews Plant (Cornwall) Limited, of Numphra House, St Ervan, Wadebridge has applied for an operating centre for a goods vehicle licence.
It is seeking to use Great Brynn Barton, Roche, St Austell, PL26 8LH as an operating centre for three goods vehicles.
In this instance, owners or occupiers of land, including buildings near the operating centre who believe that there will be an impact on their enjoyment and use of the land are asked to make representations to the Traffic Commissioner within 21 days of October 29.
Cancelled church registrations
The Registrar General has cancelled the registrations of Methodist Church, Landulph; Methodist Chapel, New Street, Millbrook; Methodist Church Trewidland ; Methodist Church, Polborder, Pillaton; Methodist Chapel, Cross, St Ive; Methodist Church, Downderry, St Germans and Liskeard Methodist Church, Barn Street, Liskeard as a place of religious worship in accordance with the Marriage Act 1949.
