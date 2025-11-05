CAMPAIGNERS fighting to make one of Cornwall’s most dangerous roads safer have hailed the long-awaited approval of a new pedestrian crossing in Tideford.
Cornwall Council has confirmed a new puffin crossing will be installed across the A38 in the centre of the village, with construction due to begin in March 2026.
The project follows an extensive public consultation earlier this year, which saw overwhelming support from local residents and businesses who described the scheme as “vital for safety” and “long overdue.”
The move has been warmly welcomed by the Safe38 Action Group, which has campaigned for years for safety improvements along the notoriously hazardous stretch of road.
The group’s grassroots efforts have already helped to secure a £750,000 safety upgrade between Carkeel and Trerulefoot, including resurfacing, improved signage and the installation of average speed cameras launched over the summer.
The new crossing represents another significant milestone in what has been a long and often emotional journey for those who live along the A38 – a route that has claimed lives and caused countless near-misses over the years.
Safe38 chair James Millidge said the announcement marked a turning point for Tideford and the wider community.
He said: “Safe38 are delighted that a signalised crossing for pedestrians is soon to be delivered in Tideford. For too long, residents, including young children, have had to negotiate fast-moving heavy traffic on the A38 to simply walk from one side of the village to the other.
“It has been real teamwork to get to this point, and we must especially thank our elected officials for their tireless work to see it become reality.
“This news is hot on the heels of the recent reduction in the speed limit in Tideford to 30mph, which combined with this new crossing, will make residents' daily lives much safer.”
South East Cornwall MP Anna Gelderd said the decision showed what could be achieved when communities and government worked together.
“I know that a pedestrian crossing in Tideford is a key part of ensuring the long-term safety of the A38, and this is a top priority for people living alongside the major route,” she said.
She added that the project was just one part of her ongoing campaign to improve safety and connectivity along the A38 corridor.
“I’ll continue to press for further investment and action to tackle the issues that matter most to people in South East Cornwall. Everyone deserves to feel safe on our roads.”
Cornwall councillor Kate Ewert, who represents the Rame Peninsula and St Germans, said residents could now look forward to finally seeing the village reconnected after years of feeling “cut in two” by the busy dual carriageway.
“I’m delighted this scheme to end the severance of the village is progressing at long last,” she said. “This crossing will mean residents and visitors to Tideford no longer have to take their lives in their hands to get across the busy A38.
“This has been a long time coming and has been a long-standing campaign for me and Safe38.”
