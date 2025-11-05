A MUCH-loved Cornish sports facility has been left heartbroken after callous vandals torched part of its athletics area on Halloween night – causing thousands of pounds worth of damage and outrage across the local community.
Par Track, a flagship community-run health and wellbeing hub serving people in Mid-Cornwall was targeted by arsonists who set fire to a high jump bed and its metal cover at around 7.30pm on October 31.
The blaze scorched the running track surface and left the facility’s volunteers “devastated and disgusted”.
Firefighters from Mevagissey rushed to the scene after several reports of flames and thick smoke. Cornwall Fire and Rescue confirmed a storage unit was “well alight” when they arrived and was extinguished using hose reels and small gear. Police have since confirmed they are treating the incident as arson.
In a strongly worded statement, the Par Track team said: “Everyone at Par Track is devastated following the incident. As you can see from the photos, the high jump bed and its metal cover have been completely destroyed, and the track itself has been damaged by the heat of the fire.
“Unfortunately, the cost to repair the damage will run into tens of thousands of pounds.
“This incident will also have a serious impact on Newquay and Par Athletics Club, who are based at the track and use the high jump facility on a weekly basis. The club plays a vital role in supporting athletes of all ages and abilities, and it is heartbreaking to see their training and development disrupted by this senseless act.
“At Par Track, we work hard to provide a facility that our community can be proud of – a safe and welcoming space for everyone. It’s deeply upsetting that a small group of mindless individuals are intent on destroying what so many people work tirelessly to maintain.
“If anyone has any information regarding the incident, please contact the police by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 50250281695.
“We are incredibly grateful for the kind messages of support we’ve received and for those who have already come forward as witnesses. Your support means a great deal to us as we begin to recover from this setback.”
Since being taken over by the community in 2018, Par Track has become a cornerstone of local life – boasting a competition-grade running track, skatepark, café, micro-library, gym, children’s play area and even a green trail. It hosts a range of activities from football and rugby to Park Runs and children’s holiday clubs.
To help repair the damage, the Par Track team has launched a GoFundMe campaign to replace the destroyed equipment, fix the track surface and strengthen security and CCTV around the site.
Graham Hodgson, chairman of Newquay and Par AC, has thanked those who have donated and shown their support, which already has amassed almost £5,000.
He said: “The kind words written and spoken have made a huge difference to us all within the club. What a fantastic community and I am thrilled that our club, is part of the Par community.”
