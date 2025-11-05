CORNISH dance collective Inner Ground Dance Company is bringing a bold new work to life this autumn with A M P L I T U D E, an ambitious production co-produced with Hall for Cornwall.
Performed at St Petroc’s Church, Bodmin, on November 14 and 15 (7.30pm), the work unites almost thirty performers - all aged fifty and over - in a powerful combination of live choral music and contemporary dance.
A regional first, A M P L I T U D E shines a spotlight on the creativity, vitality and experience of Cornwall’s mature artists. Through movement, song and storytelling, it challenges traditional ideas about age and performance, proving that artistic energy only deepens with time.
This is the first major headline event for the dance company, and marks a milestone as they embark on work on the production of their largest show to date.
Choreographed by Emily Alden and Pete Shenton, and composed and musically directed by Matthew Thomason, the piece transforms the atmospheric interior of St Petroc’s Church into a living instrument - where voices, bodies and architecture resonate as one.
Jayne Devlin, co-artistic director of Inner Ground Dance Company, said: “A M P L I T U D E is about power, connection and presence. We wanted to create a space where the artistry of mature performers could take centre stage - not as an exception, but as a celebration.”
Hall for Cornwall (HfC) is working closely with Inner Ground Dance Company to co-produce this innovative project. The organisations share a long-standing relationship, having collaborated for more than a decade on numerous community and performance initiatives.
HfC's Husa programme exists for artists and creatives across the Duchy. Inspired by the Cornish word 'to dream', Husa is an engine of support, giving artists, freelancers and organisations the space, connections and confidence to carve out creative careers in Cornwall.
Inner Ground appeared on the Hall for Cornwall stage in 2017 when IGDC commissioned renowned dance company Rambert to create a pre-show curtain raiser, Hacienda Paradise, which was performed by Inner Ground dancers ahead of Rambert’s Ghost Dances performance.
The partnership has continued through a range of impactful projects, including Inner Ground’s Dance for People Living with Parkinson’s programme - Strength, Independence & Happiness: It’s All About Living! - which runs monthly at Hall for Cornwall.
This initiative, led by co-artistic directors Jayne Devlin and Caroline Schanche working with specialist physiotherapist Dr Sophia Hulbert, provides a vital source of community engagement, supporting people living with Parkinson’s across the county.
Hall for Cornwall’s Sally Knight said: “It’s been inspiring to work alongside Inner Ground on a project that so powerfully demonstrates the strength and creativity of Cornwall’s older artists. The production reflects everything we believe in - creativity, connection and the power of community in bringing people together in the arts.”
The 45-minute performance promises audiences an emotionally charged experience rooted in community and collaboration. A M P L I T U D E stands as a milestone in the region’s performing-arts landscape.
To book tickets, visit: www.hallforcornwall.co.uk/whats-on/a-m-p-l-i-t-u-d-e/#
