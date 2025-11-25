BOARDMASTERS has announced the first wave of acts for next year’s music festival at Watergate Bay including two headliners.
Fay Boy Slim and Kasabian will be topping the bill at the event, which will be held between August 5 and 9.
More than 50 acts have been revealed including Loyle Carner, The Kooks, Pendulum (Live), Dizzee Rascal, Tinie Tempah, Example, Ren and Rudimental.
Kasabian formed in Sergio Pizzorno’s bedroom in Leicester in 1997 and have since clocked up seven consecutive UK No.1 albums, more than 10 million album sales, 1.5 billion Spotify streams, multiple major awards and landmark festival headline sets.
The band's eighth and most recent album Happenings was another number one, and new single “Hippie Sunshine” from their upcoming ninth album ‘’ACT III’ album shows they continue to evolve while staying true to their original sound.
Also headlining, fellow UK legend Fatboy Slim is a Grammy and BRIT award–winning DJ and producer whose four-decade career has made him one of the world’s most recognisable electronic artists. He has played every major stage and draws global fans to his high-energy shows where his trademark re-edits, Hawaiian shirt, bare feet and iconic tracks including Right Here, Right Now, The Rockafeller Skank and Praise You as well as his latest hits Role Model and Bus Stop Please with Daniel Steinberg continue to resonate through the generations.
Tash Sultana, the one-person powerhouse who blends psych-rock, reggae, and soulful electronica, performs exclusively at Boardmasters for their only English festival performance of the year, while Welsh rapper/singer-songwriter Ren graces the main stage with his first ever festival appearance, delivering fearless storytelling, which blends raw emotion with genre-defying artistry.
Afternoon special guest headliners Dizzee Rascal, Tinie Tempah and Example will deliver high-energy sets of grime and bass, whilst the rest of phase one spans indie, live bands and electronic dancefloors including Pendulum [Live], Rudimental, James Arthur, Brooke Combe, The Darkness, Goldie [Live], Matt Corby, Alessi Rose, DJ AG, Dimension, Window Kid, 4am Kru, Saint Ludo, Lambrini Girls and Florence Road.
