Also headlining, fellow UK legend Fatboy Slim is a Grammy and BRIT award–winning DJ and producer whose four-decade career has made him one of the world’s most recognisable electronic artists. He has played every major stage and draws global fans to his high-energy shows where his trademark re-edits, Hawaiian shirt, bare feet and iconic tracks including Right Here, Right Now, The Rockafeller Skank and Praise You as well as his latest hits Role Model and Bus Stop Please with Daniel Steinberg continue to resonate through the generations.